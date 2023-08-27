Sonia, Rahul to visit Mughal gardens in Kashmir today

Srinagar, Aug 27 After spending the night at a local hotel in J&K’s Srinagar city, Congress former chief Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to visit the famous Mughal gardens around the Dal Lake on Sunday.

The family spend the night at hotel ‘Daar-al-Salaam’ by the banks of the Nigeen Lake.

Sources in the Congress said the family will visit the Mughal Gardens around the Dal Lake. Earlier reports had said that the family would visit the Gulmarg ski resort on Sunday, but sources said instead the family had decided to visit the Mughal gardens now.

Same sources said the family is on a private visit to the Valley.

After Rahul Gandhi ended his week-long visit to the Ladakh region, he arrived here on Friday and was joined by his mother on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor