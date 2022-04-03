Sonia to chair meet of CPP on Tuesday

New Delhi, April 3 Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair parliamentary party meeting to be held on Tuesday. All MPs of both the houses will be present in the meeting.

The meeting is held normally once during the parliament session in which Sonia Gandhi focuses the way forward for the party during her speech.

This will be the first meeting after the Congress lost badly in five state elections and the party is trying to remain united as Sonia Gandhi has pitched herself to keep the flock together. The party has to face two crucial state elections this year Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

There are other rumblings in the party. Former Madhya Pradesh Congress President Arun Yadav is upset, while issues in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have not been resolved yet.

The Gandhi family is reaching out to each one in the G-23 group, who have been demanding a drastic overhaul of the party's functioning, either personally or through an emissary.

The 'G-23' which met last month had issued a statement calling for the Congress organisation to be revamped and accountability of the people involved in the election process be fixed.

"We believe that the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels... in order to oppose the BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand that the Congress party initiate a dialogue with like-minded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative in 2024," the statement had said.

