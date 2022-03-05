Sonowal reviews tourist jetty, river front projects in Dibrugarh

New Delhi, March 5 Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Saturday visited the tourist jetty and river front development projects near the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam's Dibrugarh and took stock of the progress of works.

The projects are being implemented under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity and are being carried out by the Centre and North East Frontier Railway. The Ministry said that Saturday's review is a follow-up to the one held by the Union minister on November 22 last year.

Sonowal met with the officials and stakeholders and urged for timely completion of the projects.

A major river port in colonial times, Dibrugarh has been an important contributor to India's economic growth. The projects to develop the site around Bogibeel Bridge are important steps to make Dibrugarh a major river port of the country.

Implemented under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the projects are expected to improve connectivity of Dibrugarh via waterways and open employment avenues and provide global market access to the residents of the region.

