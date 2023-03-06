"Soul of Hitler has entered CM Bhagwant Mann," Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab legislative Assembly Partap Singha Bajwa has condemned the actions of AAP-led government for the alleged mistreatment of editor-in-chief of the Ajit Group of publications in Punjab and claimed that the freedom of speech is being curtailed in the State.

Partap Singh Bajwa reacted to the allegations made by Barjinder Singh, Ajit Group of publications and took to Twitter to condemn the actions of the AAP.

He claimed that the "soul of Hitler has entered into Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann."

"I strongly condemn this attack on freedom of the press by @AamAadmiPartyGovt in Punjab. It seems that the soul of Hitler has entered into CM Bhagwant Mann. It's shocking that @dailyajitnews head Barjinder Singh Hamdard ji is getting threats from different agencies of Punjab Govt", Bajwa tweeted.

Earlier Barjinder Singh in his letter to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had alleged that the Punjab Government has banned the entry of Ajit Samachar staff reporters, special reporters, cameramen and videographers during the ongoing budget session in the State Assembly.

He further stated that Punjab Government has ordered all departments that not even a small tender notice should get published in the Ajit Group of publications

Barjinder Singh also pointed out in his letter to the Punjab Governor that state police officials in Punjab are threatening him and trying to implicate him in false cases on the orders of the state government.

While reacting to this development Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa stated that he will be raising this matter in the ongoing budget session.

"I will be raising this issue strongly tomorrow in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Perfect case of How Power Corrupts!" Bajwa tweeted.

The Punjab budget session is underway and will continue until March 24.

( With inputs from ANI )

