Southern California water restrictions take effect amid historic drought

By IANS | Published: June 2, 2022 02:27 AM 2022-06-02T02:27:54+5:30 2022-06-02T03:15:11+5:30

Los Angeles, June 2 New restrictions on outdoor water use went into effect for more than 6 million ...

Southern California water restrictions take effect amid historic drought | Southern California water restrictions take effect amid historic drought

Southern California water restrictions take effect amid historic drought

Next

Los Angeles, June 2 New restrictions on outdoor water use went into effect for more than 6 million residents in the US' Los Angeles area in response to severe drought.

The rules, set by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, limit outdoor watering to one day per week in many jurisdictions.

The goal is to reduce water use by 35 per cent as California is in its third consecutive year of severe drought. There is measly snowpack in the mountains and reservoirs have dwindled to record lows, Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities have tried to dramatically reduce urban water use amid the record-breaking drought fueled by climate change.

The California Department of Water Resources said last week that the three months of February to April this year were one of the driest such periods in 122 years.

California Governor Gavin Newsom warned that mandatory water restrictions might be imposed throughout the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Metropolitan water district of southern california Metropolitan water district of southern california us Xinhua Los Angeles Gavin Newsom L.a. Los angeles dream center Angeles City of angels Mwd Del rio port of entry