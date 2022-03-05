SP, BJP fought elections on issues similar to Congress: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fought Uttar Pradesh elections on issues similar to Congress, hours after campaigning for the seventh and the final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections concluded on Saturday.

Baghel, who is also the Congress party's senior observer for Uttar Pradesh elections, told reporters today, "We fought elections on issues in Uttar Pradesh. Seeing us, the Samajwadi Party and BJP also had to come to the same issues. For the first time, SP, BJP had to leave their issues and come to our issues."

"Congress has nothing to lose in Uttar Pradesh, everything has to be gained. The more the BJP talks about PM Modi, the more they are going to regret it," he said.

The Chief Minister slammed the Centre for failing to save the people of India impacted in the Ukraine crisis.

"The government failed to save its people. Half a million people were brought back from the Gulf countries during the Inder Kumar Gujral's government. Today there is no food and water for the Indians trapped in Ukraine. If we recall all these things, Congress will benefit in UP polls. The country will wait for the 10th of March."

The Chief Minister said, as soon as the elections are over, the price of petrol will increase within one hour after 5 pm.

Polling for six phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. Voting for the seventh and final round will be held on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

