SP fails to provide tough opposition to BJP govt in UP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the Samajwadi Party has failed to provide tough opposition to the BJP in the state even though the secular forces of Uttar Pradesh had voted against the casteist and communal policies of the ruling party.

She tweeted targeting both the BJP and the SP, "The secular forces of Uttar Pradesh voted against the extreme casteist, communal and anti-public interest policies of the BJP and made the SP the main opposition party here, but SP is clearly failing to give a tough fight to the BJP. Why? "

"This is the reason why the BJP government has been given the freedom to work against the interest and welfare of crores of people of UP with a completely autocratic and anti-people thinking and working style. Even in the Legislative Assembly, despite having a huge number, the SP looks helpless and weak against the government," Mayawati tweeted.

After the ruling BJP branded the opposition in UP as 'jobless', Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday had launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the BJP showed a malicious attitude against the opposition.

Mayawati took to Twitter and said, "Before the monsoon session of the UP Assembly, BJP's claim that the opposition is unemployed here, exposes their arrogant thinking and irresponsible attitude. The thinking of the government should be to prove honesty and loyalty towards the public interest and public welfare, not to show a malicious attitude against the opposition."

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with many party legislators and leaders staged a march to Vidhan Sabha highlighting issues in the state before the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commences today.

Taking a jibe at SP, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prashad Maurya said that now, the party is jobless in the state. "If the UP government was concerned and serious about the proper development and public interest of the state, then this anti-opposition statement would not have come,"

The BSP supremo also said that BJP should talk about inflation, poverty, unemployment, potholed roads, poor education, health and law and order.

Hitting back at the protest, Keshav Prashad Maurya said that the march is not related to the benefit of the common people. "SP's protest is not related to the benefit of the common people. If they want to discuss this, they are free to do it in the Assembly. Our government is ready for discussions. Such protests will only create problems for people," Maurya said.

Notably, SP on Monday held a protest march against the state government, raising various demands.

"We have come here to protest on various issues of public interest. This is our constitutional right, but the BJP is not letting the legislators go to the assembly," said an SP leader.

"They had not taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route which would not have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that. We have no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there would not be a problem," Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order Piyush Mordia said.

( With inputs from ANI )

