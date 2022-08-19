SP leader condemns raids at Sisodia's residence, says "govt agencies are part of BJP Mahagathbandhan"

Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Yadav has condemned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia which is going on in an excise policy case.

"All the government agencies, as Akhilesh Yadav says, have become a part of BJP 'Mahagathbandhan' now, but the government should not forget the consequences any dictator faces; this government will also face the same," Yadav said.

Taking a jibe at the Central government, Yadav said the government is trying to threaten those who speak against Bharatiya Janata Party.

"BJP sends ED, CBI and Income Tax to them who speaks against the government and whom they think can beat. All these government agencies are now part of the government," said Yadav.

He further said that inflation and unemployment rate is high than ever and now the public is against the BJP government.

Earlier this morning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as part of the investigative agency's raids at 21 places across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The raids are being conducted in seven states of the country in connection with the CBI's investigation into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November 2021. The CBI has registered an FIR in this connection.

A top CBI official informed, "Raids are being conducted at 21 places in Delhi and NCR, including the residence of Manish Sisodia and premises of four public servants in the Excise Policy case."

Sisodia took to Twitter to post: "CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1."

"I extend my welcome to the CBI. I will cooperate with the investigation so that the truth comes out at the earliest. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either. My work cannot be stopped for a good education in the country," Sisodia tweeted.

Earlier in July, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into Delhi's revamped excise policy. He approved the suspension of 11 officials over "lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia today tweeted that allegations made against him and the Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain were not true.

"These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health. That is why the health minister and the education minister of Delhi are on the radar so that the good work of education and health can be stopped," Sisodia wrote.

To the matter of CBI raids at the Deputy CM's residence, Aam Aadmi party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal replied in a tweet saying that they will give full cooperation to the investigations.

"CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too," Kejriwal tweeted mentioning that the CBI has raided his residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi Model and Manish Sisodia appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper- the New York Times.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor