SP Member seeks exemption of primary teachers from mid-day meal programmes

New Delhi, March 25 Samajwadi Party Member Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday sought exemption of primary school teachers from the mid-day meal schemes in the government schools and election duties saying it hampers studies.

He also batted for appointment of a clerk in each primary school to take care of the mid-day meal and other administrative works.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he said that the situation in the government primary schools are getting worse by the day. There are only two or three teachers in these schools of which one is involved in the management of the mid-day meals and other such things. He is completely away from the teaching job.

"The entire burden of teaching then rests on one or two teachers who are not unable to teach the students properly. In today's scenario, one cannot afford to send his or her child to private schools," Yadav added.

Majority of the children enrolled in government schools are from financially weak background and so, to improve the education quality of these schools, the government needs to appoint a clerk in each school so that the teachers can concentrate on teaching students.

Deputation of teachers on election duties also hamper teachings in the schools. Therefore, the teachers must be exempted from the election duty as well, he added.

