SP MLA's brother booked for giving triple talaq to wife

Kanpur (UP), June 27 Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki's brother Farhan Solanki has been booked for harassing his wife for dowry and giving her triple talaq.

The case has been registered at Chakeri police station on the complaint of Farhan's wife Ambreen Fatima.

According to her, she was married to Farhan in 2009 and in 2019, he threw her out of the house after pronouncing triple talaq.

She claimed that she tried to lodge a complaint with the police but no action was taken, apparently because of the influence that the SP MLA wields in the area.

"I met officials in the chief minister's secretariat and police commissioner and only then was my case registered," she told reporters.

Ambreen said she has two children and has been subjected to domestic violence. She said that her husband has relations with another woman and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law also assaulted her and demanded Rs five lakhs as dowry.

Police officials said that the matter was being investigated and action would be taken accordingly.

