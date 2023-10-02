SP to announce LS candidates for VIP seats in UP during Navratri

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday disclosed that in the coming Navratri his party will announce candidates for VIP seats in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.Talking to the media after a book release programme here, Yadav said that we want Congress and Samajwadi Party to contest elections together in Madhya Pradesh and defeat the BJP. “The SP unit of Madhya Pradesh has suggested us names and candidates for some seats but the announcement would be made after talks with the Congress,” he said.

In response to a question, the SP president said that during Navratri, the party will announce candidates on VIP seats.The Samajwadi Party has already made a strategy to defeat BJP with the support of the masses, who are now ready to remove BJP from the Centre,” he said.Yadav said that today people of every society and party are demanding caste census. “Everyone wants that caste census should be conducted and the rights should be given according to the population of each caste. Today backward classes, Dalits and minorities, especially Muslim, are lagging behind everywhere in jobs, employment or in educational institutions,” he added.The SP President said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a big change for the country.

He said if the INDIA coalition government is formed at the Centre, then the country will follow the principles and path shown by Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, but if they are left behind, then who knows which path the BJP will take by changing the Constitution.Yadav said that the backward classes and Dalits had formed the NDA government at the Center by giving strength. But now the BJP governments had exploited these classes. If backward people and Dalits leave NDA, then they will be left nowhere.