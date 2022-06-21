Sr Cong leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests Covid positive

Srinagar, June 21 Former chief minister and senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Azad said, "I have tested Covid positive today and am under home quarantine."

Of late there has been an upward trend in the number of Covid cases being reported daily in the country.

There are, however, no reports of any fatalities during the recent surge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor