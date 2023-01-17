Stage set for inaugural public meeting of BRS

Hyderabad, Jan 17 The stage is set for Bharat Rashtra Samithi's inaugural public meeting at Telangana's Khammam on Wednesday.

The BRS is confident that the public meeting is going to create a history in Indian politics.

The party believes that its slogan of "Ab ki baar kisaan sarkar" will shift India's political paradigm. The BRS inaugural meeting is going to create a history in Indian politics as an emerging alternative political force in India, the party said.

The transformation of the TRS to the BRS is drawing huge attention and response from all corners of the country, as an alternative political force under the leadership of its supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the party said in a statement.

Leaders from various political parties belonging to different states will be attending the public meeting at Khammam, which is expected to be attended by over 5 lakh people.

Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Bhagwant Singh Maan (Punjab), Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India Secretary D. Raja and other leaders will address the public meeting.

The BRS claimed that CM KCR is getting support from political parties, intellectuals and other communities from all corners of the country. His leadership which made Telangana a role model to the country in all sectors, also became a role model for alternative politics of the country for the future, it said.

The BRS was formally launched last month by Chandrasekhar Rao with the slogan of "Ab ki baar kisan sarkar".

KCR, who has already promised that if voted to power at the Centre, the BRS would supply free electricity to farmers across the country, is expected to promise more measures at the Khammam meeting to woo the farming community.

The BRS was formally launched by KCR last month to expand beyond Telangana. The party announced its entry into Andhra Pradesh on January 2 with former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, former IAS officer Thota Chandrasekhar and former IRS officer Chintala Partha Sarathi joining the party. KCR appointed Chandrasekhar as the BRS state President for Andhra Pradesh.

