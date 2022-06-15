Stalin condemns ED action against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Chennai/New Delhi, June 15 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday condemned the central government for "political vendetta" against Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.

"I condemn the outrageous act of political vendetta against Congress party and its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Thiru Rahul Gandhi by the ruling BJP govt using the Enforcement Directorate," Stalin said.

"Having no answers to the pressing issues of the common man, BJP uses such diversionary tactics to save itself from the public ire. Political opponents should be fought politically, not by 'forcing' the Enforcement Directorate," Stalin added.

Summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, Rahul Gandhi has been appearing before the authorities in Delhi for the past three days.

The ED had also summoned Sonia Gandhi in connection with the same case. She will appear before it on June 23.

It may be noted that it was Stalin who had proposed Rahul Gandhi's name for the post of Prime Minister during the 2019 general elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor