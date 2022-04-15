Stalin had food at narikuravar home, distributed welfare measures to community members

Chennai, April 15 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday visited the residential area of narikuravar/gypsies at Avadi here and had food at one residence.

He also distributed government welfare measures to the community members.

Stalin's visit was after the gypsies had invited him to visit their locality over a video conference after he had interacted with three schoolgoing girls in that community.

Earlier last month, the girls had narrated the problems they initially faced in their school and how they overcame them to an online media.

Stalin met the girls at the state Secretariat.

On Friday, Stalin distributed the state healthcare inclusion cards, ration cards, loans to roadside vendors and social security financial assistance to several persons of the gypsy community.

Later, he had food at the residence of Dharshani, a school student who had met him earlier.

The gypsies expressed their happiness to Stalin on his visit and the latter said he had requested the Central government to include the narikuravar community under the scheduled tribe category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor