Stalin inaugurates registration for Women’s Assistance scheme

Chennai, July 24 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated the registration for ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai’ (Women’s Assistance) scheme at Thoppur in Dharmpauri district.

The Chief Minister Stalin in the meeting at Thoppur market grounds said that the registration for the scheme was inaugurated in Dharmapuri district as it was in this district that the Women Self Help Group scheme was inaugurated by Karunanidhi.

He said that 4.57 lakh women self help groups are in Tamil Nadu and added that around 3.5 lakh women were benefitted from the scheme in Dharmapuri district alone.

Stalin said that special camps will be held at 39,929 easily accessible locations across the state for registration to the scheme.

He said that 68,190 volunteers will be involved in the registration work and 35,925 volunteers will be deployed for assisting the beneficiaries who reach the camps for registration.

He said that his first signature after assuming office as Chief Minister was the free bus travel scheme for women.

He added that this has helped working women save between Rs 800 to Rs 1000 per month on travel expenses.

He said that the government had incurred an expense of Rs 283 crore under the scheme but added that it was a highly beneficial scheme.

Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Scheme will be rolled out from September 15 which has been one of the major poll promise of the ruling DMK.

The scheme provides Rs 1000 as monthly assistance to women head of families and the scheme derives its name from former Chief Minister Late Kalaignar Karunanidhi who is Stalin’s father.

The scheme, according to the guidelines framed by the government is for women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, family land holding not exceeding 5 acres (wetland) and 10 acres (dryland) and annual electricity consumption below 3600 units are eligible for the scheme.

