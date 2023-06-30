Stalin is most incompetent CM of Tamil Nadu: AIADMK spokesperson

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 : AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Friday hit out the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his statement of taking legal actions over the dismissal of jailed minister Senthil Balaji, and said that Stalin is the most incompetent chief minister the state ever had.

The minister had been arrested in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam case.

Talking to ANI, Sathyan said, "We have been saying that MK Stalin has been the most incompetent chief minister Tamil Nadu has ever had. Governor has initially sent a letter that V Senthil Balaji cannot continue as minister."

He also slammed Stalin alleging that his double standards have been exposed and said that his stand was different when he was in the opposition.

"MK Stalin's double standards are being exposed, when he was in the opposition his stand was different and being in the ruling party his stand is different," he said.

MK Stalin on Thursday hit out at Governor RN Ravi over the dismissal of jailed minister Senthil Balaji, saying he does not have the right to do so and his government will proceed legally in the matter.

Speaking to reporters in the wake of the arrest of the fellow DMK leader, CM Stalin said, "Governor doesn't have the right (to dismiss a sitting minister) and we will face this legally."

Earlier, on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi dismissed DMK leader jailed minister Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

"Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect", stated a release issued by the Raj Bhavan in Tamil Nadu.

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a cash-for-jobs scam case. He was later admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor