Stalin likely to head TN delegation to World Economic Forum meet

Chennai, May 13 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to lead a delegation from the state to attend the four-day World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting to be held in Davos, Switzerland from May 22.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu government told that the delegation is likely to include state Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu and officials from departments of industries, finance, and health.

The Tamil Nadu side is focusing on wooing investments for the state citing its vibrant industrial culture and the several investments the state has received ever since the DMK government assumed office even amid the tough days of Covid -19 pandemic.

It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu guidance, the nodal investment promotion and felicitation agency of the state has partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to establish India's first manufacturing hub (AMHUB).

Tamil Nadu is chairing the AMHUB that has around ten members including the United States, Denmark, Spain, and Brazil and it is the only state from South Asia that has signed an MoU with the WEF.

Sources told that the state would have a dedicated lounge at the Davos summit and a pavilion as well. The delegation will showcase the industrial climate of the state and will interact with investors and other business and industrial groups who participate in the WEF.

The dedicated lounge, according to officials, will have interactive screens and posters.

Tamil Nadu delegation will focus on wooing investment to the state by showing its industrial-friendly climate as well as project the renewable energy initiatives in the state.

The title of WEF Davos for 2022 is 'Industrial revolution 4.0' , but the focus of the Tamil Nadu delegation is to woo investments and will have round table discussions with CEOs on the sidelines of the events to bring investments to the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor