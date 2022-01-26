Stalin to launch All India Federation for Social Justice

Chennai, Jan 26 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is all set to launch an All India Federation for Social Justice which would have leaders from depressed classes from across the country.

The Chief Minister while addressing a national webinar, 'Taking forward the Struggle for Social Justice and Joint National Programme for Social Justice Movement', on Republic Day said, "The proposed All India Federation for Social Justice will provide suggestions for all states to agree to laws related to social justice."

Stalin said that the percentage of backward and oppressed communities may differ in each state but the ideology of social justice was the same.

He said that the 'Everything for Everyone' will be the base of this federation and that the organization will work to achieve the principles of federalism and social justice.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that it was not the BJP that played a crucial role in ensuring 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in All India Medical Quota.

He said, "This is a great victory for social justice. We didn't get it easily, we protested in people's courts, in the court of justice, the state assembly, and in Parliament. I am proud of what we have achieved," adding, "Union government did not hand over reservations to OBCs and SCs just like that".

Stalin who is also the president of DMK said, "They can forget these facts but cannot overshadow it. This is a victory for OBCs and SCs. Social Justice is about ensuring social equality in all spheres of life, not just in education and jobs."

Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president, K. Veeramani while addressing the webinar said that the downtrodden people across the country are beneficiaries of the Dravidian movement.

