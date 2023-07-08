Statements by PM Modi in Rajasthan not in accordance with dignity of his post: Congress

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 : Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Bikaner on Saturday, senior Congress leader and Gujarat party in-charge Raghu Sharma said that the statements made by the PM were not in accordance with the dignity of his post.

PM Modi in Bikaner on Saturday slammed Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot government and said that the meaning of Congress is "A shop for looting and a market of lies".

Reacting to the PM's scathing attack in Bikaner on Saturday, Gujarat Congress in-charge and senior Congress leader Raghu Sharma said, "Prime Minister is sitting on the highest post of the country and things should be done according to the dignity of his post."

Raghu Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Ajmer in the year 2018, had said that he will give the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project to Rajasthan, but to date, it has not been given the status of a national project. While the state government kept making demands again and again, the central government kept doing politics on this.

Raghu Sharma asked, "The Prime Minister forgets that when the people of Rajasthan formed the Congress government here, they also gave 25 MPs to the central government in the Lok Sabha elections held six months later. Is it appropriate for the central government to do politics on ERCP?"

The Congress leader said, "In the last 9 years, the Central government has hit the general public with inflation, making life difficult. In Rajasthan, we are giving relief to the general public from inflation through various schemes, but you say that we are distributing freebies."

"But you did not take any measures to reduce inflation, due to which we had to set up inflation relief camps," he added.

"The Prime Minister is speaking as if he is going to lose. In Karnataka, he did similar things, the BJP got swept away, in Madhya Pradesh, you did back door entry into the government on the basis of horsetrading, but now you have to pay there. BJP will not come to power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan," Raghu Sharma said.

On the BJP's Chief Minister face in Rajasthan, Raghu Sharma said, "The Prime Minister talks about the conflict in the Congress, but in Rajasthan, Congress has 8 to 10 CM faces. The BJP whose family is not united, should not comment on the Congress."

