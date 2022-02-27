Steps are being taken to bring back students from Ukraine: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Feb 27 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that measures are being taken to bring the remaining students stranded in Ukraine back home safely.

Speaking to media persons after paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister K.C. Reddy's statues on his death anniversary on Sunday, Bommai said, the students who were in the western part of Ukraine have arrived in India through Romania. They are being brought to Bengaluru from Mumbai and Delhi. Disaster Management department is taking care of their travel and other needs to reach home.

"We are in constant touch with the Union Minister for External Affairs to bring the remaining students back safely," he said.

"Helplines set up by the Union and State governments are in touch with the students and their parents. Most of the students are stranded in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. The war is going on in the same region," he said.

Most of the students have taken shelter in Underground Metro stations and bunkers, he explained.

"We have requested the External Affairs Minister to make arrangements for food and water for these students. The Union Minister has assured all the measures for their safety and transit to India. State government officials are in constant touch with the authorities in this regard," Bommai said.

