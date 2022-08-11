Stop demeaning dignity of PM post with talk about 'black magic', Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "black magic" jibe saying that he must "stop demeaning the dignity" of the PM's post by talking about such superstitious things.

Gandhi's retort came a day after PM Modi referring to the August 5 protests in which the Congress had led protests against inflation, price rise and other issues by donning black clothes, said that those who resort to "kaala jaadu" (black magic) will never be able to win the trust of the people again.

Gandhi further said that the government "will have to answer on the issues of the people".

PM Modi on Wednesday said some people "are resorting to black magic as they are immersed in despair and negativity".

"We saw on August 5 that there was an attempt to propagate black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end. But they do not know that however much black magic they do, resort to superstition, people's trust on them will never be restored," the Prime Minister said while addressing a function in Panipat via videoconferencing.

Responding to the Prime Minister's jibe, the former Congress president ,who had also worn black during the protest, tweeted in Hindi, "Doesn't the Prime Minister see inflation and unemployment? Stop misleading the country and demeaning the dignity of the post of PM by talking about superstitious things like 'black magic' to hide your black deeds, Prime Minister ji. You will have to give answers on people's issues."

Congress MPs led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament House complex on August 5 wearing black clothes as part of the party's stir against the government on price rise and unemployment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also slammed the Congress over its August 5 protest and alleged that the party chose 'Ayodhya Diwas' to sport black outfits to "insult" the Ram Bhakts.

( With inputs from ANI )

