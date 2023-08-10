Succeeded in bringing PM Modi to Parliament, but justice for Manipur not delivered: Congress

New Delhi, Aug 10 Congress on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance succeeded in bringing him in Parliament through the no-confidence motion but justice for Manipur did not get delivered.

The Congress added that the Prime Minister only defamed the country by not answering the questions raised on the Manipur issue and by giving a clean chit to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The Congress also said that the "BJP wants to hide the truth of Manipur and it is their arrogance that has made them blind and their nationalism is fake".

Addressing the media outside Parliament after staging a walkout from the Lok Sabha before the speech of Modi, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who had moved the no-trust motion in the House as a member of INDIA, said, "The Prime Minister has been speaking on no-confidence motion for last two hours. The no-confidence motion was brought in Lok Sabha by me. There were two reasons for this no-confidence motion, first for justice for Manipur and second to save the culture of the Parliamentary process to force the Prime Minister to break his silence."

He added that our second reason was successful as the country has been able to see the Prime Minister speaking in the Parliament.

The Congress leader, hitting out at the Union government, said, "If we (INDIA alliance) would have not brought the no-confidence motion then he ( PM Modi) would have been delivering his speech in the Parliament of other countries and he might would have forgotten the Indian Parliament."

"Through the no-confidence motion we compelled him (the Prime Minister) to come in Parliament and break his silence," he added.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Modi, Gogoi said that our first concern is that Manipur should get justice.

"The Prime Minister is running away from his responsibility. First even after 90 days of the violence, he did not visit Manipur to control the situation despite the fact that Rahul Gandhi and INDIA delegation went there. Why he is so adamant that he has not visited Manipur yet?" he added.

He also questioned why the the government has not yet removed the Manipur Chief Minister.

Gogoi also said that the arms robbed from the police stations are being used against the unarmed civilians, police officers and forces deployed there and many women have faced atrocities and more than 60,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

"Yet, he (Manipur Chief Minister) has not been sacked by the Prime Minister," he said, adding that why the Prime Minister remained silent over Manipur for last 90 days and why no appeal for peace was made.

Attacking Prime Minister Modi, Gogoi also said that for last two hours his speech is going on and in last two hours we have been unable to see justice for Manipur.

"And unfortunately the BJP has shut the mouth of two MPs from the state. The BJP wanted to hide the truth of Manipur and thus they have closed the mouth of their two Manipur MPs," he alleged.

"It shows that they want to hide the truth of Manipur. He is using the tactics of arrogance to hide the truth," the Congress leader added.

Referring to former party chief Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday over Manipur, Gogoi said, "Rahul Gandhi had mentioned that Ravana used to think that he is the strongest and most knowledgeable person but his arrogance got him killed and the houses of people living in Lanka were burnt."

"And due to the arrogance of the BJP, the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister (Amit Shah), today a fire has erupted in Manipur and fire erupted near Delhi, which is being seen by us," he added.

He also said that for these three questions we (INDIA alliance) were unable to get our answers, so we staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha.

"For the last two hours the Prime Minister is only defaming the country and is defaming the name of India and this proves that their fake nationalism has broken the sovereignty, whether it is Manipur or Haryana's Nuh," Gogoi added.

He also said that for their "fake nationalism", the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister gave a clean chit to the Manipur Chief Minister.

"What Rahul Gandhi mentioned about them yesterday that their nationalism is fake. And in reality, in the greed of power they have become traitors," Gogoi alleged.

The Prime Minister during his over two-hour long speech in Lok Sabha slammed the INDIA alliance and also took a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi, dubbing his 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' with 'loot ki dukaan'.

The no-confidence motion was defeated in Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

--IANS

