Sudan's Army Chief demands paramilitary forces' withdrawal to achieve ceasefire

Khartoum, Jan 1 Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), has said that stopping the war in Sudan would not be achieved except by withdrawal of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from all cities, citizens' homes and government headquarters.

"There is only one way to stop the war, which is the withdrawal of the rebel militia from Gezira State and from the rest of the cities of Sudan, besides returning all looted money and property of citizens and government movables and withdrawing from citizens' homes and government headquarters," Al-Burhan said on Sunday in a speech to the Sudanese people on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of Sudan's independence, which was broadcast by Sudan's official TV.

"Any ceasefire that does not guarantee the above-mentioned will be of no value, whereas the Sudanese people will not accept to live among these murderers, criminals, and those supporting them," he added.

Al-Burhan also warned Sudan's neighbouring countries against supporting the RSF, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I am sending a message to the countries which welcome these killers to stop interferring in our affairs, because providing any support to the leadership of the rebel group is considered partnership in crime and in killing and destroying the people of Sudan," he said.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the RSF since April 15. More than 12,000 people have been killed in the fighting, according to a statement by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in early December.

