Sudan's Sovereign Council agrees to form govt led by civilian PM

Khartoum, Jan 21 Sudan's ruling and military-dominated Transitional Sovereign Council has agreed to the formation of a government led by a civilian Prime Minister to complete the tasks of the ongoing transitional period.

Chairman of the council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan made clear the council's stand when he received a SS delegation, headed by Assistant State Secretary Molly Phee and Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield, at the Republican Palace here on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement, the council said it expressed readiness to make amendments to the constitution to adapt to the new developments and the conduction of free and fair elections in Sudan by the end of the transitional period.

The Sudanese and American sides stressed the inclusion of all Sudanese parties into a comprehensive round-table national dialogue involving all political and societal forces, excluding the dissolved National Congress Party, to reach a national consensus out of the current crisis, the statement added.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after Al-Burhan, who also serves as the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a coup on October 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government led by then Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Since then, violent street protests have erupted across the country demanding for a civilian rule.

Till date, more than 55 people have been killed and thousands others injured in the demonstrations.

