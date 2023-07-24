‘Summoning special session patiently illegal,’ Punjab Guv informs CM

Chandigarh, July 24 Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday informed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a letter that the legal opinion sought by him about the validity of holding the two-day special session of the assembly “clearly mentioned that the House summoning was patiently illegal”, indicating that the four bills therein passed were “illegal”.

The governor’s letter was in response to the Chief Minister’s assertion two days back that it is “very unfortunate” that the Governor “does not know whether the June 19-20 session was legal or illegal”.

The Governor also warned the AAP government that he has been receiving complaints of corruption.

“Through the media, I learnt about your comments that ‘unfortunate that the Governor hasn’t taken any legal opinion’ regarding the assembly session held on 19th and 20th of June, 2023. For your information, opinion has been taken from one of the leading constitutional experts.

“Crux of the opinion is attached for your knowledge, which clearly mentions that the house so summoned was patiently illegal. Now nothing remains to be responded to your comments,” said the Governor.

He again reminded the Chief Minister that his letters are lying with “you unattended as you have called them as Love letters”.

“But you are supposed to know that as per the Constitution, the Chief Minister is duty bound to furnish the information sought by the Governor.

“Non supply of the information is a clear violation of the Article 167 of the Constitution. During the debate in the assembly you have taken pot-shots about the Governor, which is not liked by the people as the utterances by the Chief Minister are not befitting to the post.

“You should also keep in mind that I, as Governor, am a constitutional authority appointed by the President of India and entrusted with duty to ensure a just, fair and honest administration and has to see that the Governance is corruption free.”

Before concluding the letter, the Governor wrote, “Since I am receiving various complaints of corruption, I urge upon you to give me the reply at the earliest without fail. Otherwise, it will be deemed as gross violation of the Constitution.”

Besides passing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to ensure free-to-air telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the special session also passed three other bills -- the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Punjab Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

All four bills were later sent to the Governor for assent.

--IANS

vg/dan

