Support rate for Japan PM's cabinet drops below 30%

Tokyo, Nov 14 The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet has fallen below 30 per cent for the first time since he took office in October 2021, according to a new poll.

The latest opinion poll conducted by public broadcaster NHK revealed that the cabinet's approval rate came to 29 per cent, down 7 points from last month, while the disapproval rate stood at 52 per cent, up 8 points, Xinhua news agency reported.

The survey found that 45 per cent of those who approved of Kishida's cabinet said it seems preferable to possible alternatives, while 26 per cent said it is made up of political parties they support.

Among those who disapproved, 57 per cent said they have low expectations for the cabinet's policies, and 21 per cent said the cabinet lacks the ability to implement its policies.

The government recently adopted an economic package designed to help households hit by rising prices.

When asked about the plan, 5 per cent of respondents said they appreciate it "very much", 31 per cent said "to some extent", while 34 per cent said "not so much", and 25 per cent said "not at all".

Among those who gave negative assessments, 38 per cent said that they view it as an attempt to win votes in future elections, while 30 per cent said the plan does not address rising prices.

