Surat police provides security to youth who received death threats

Surat, July 1 Surat police on Friday provided security to a youth after he received death threats on social media over his comment on the minority community.

He has been shifted to an undisclosed location, till the accused is arrested.

Yuvraj Pokharan, in his mid 20's, filed an application with the Surat Police Commissionerate on Friday complaining that he has received a life threat on social media.

Speaking to the local media, Yuvraj explained: "I had commented on a news posted by a news agency, where I stated that people wearing skull caps are enemies of humanity, they hate humanity".

Responding to his comment, a person named Faizal tweeted: "Gustakh E Rasool ki Ek Hi Saja, Sar Tan Se Juda". Soon others supported Faizal's comment.

Yuvraj on the defensive claimed that he has not hurt any religion, he only commented about insensitivity towards humanity, yet he is being threatened.

The moment Yuvraj approached the police, security is being provided to him and his family, said Sharad Shingal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Surat.

"Our cyber cell has started working on the case, and it is searching for the person who has threatened Yuvraj on social media, we are hopeful to trace out the person through IP address soon," he added.

