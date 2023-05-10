Survey predicts BJP dominance in Coastal Karnataka

New Delhi, May 10 The ABP/C-Voter Exit Poll has predicted an interesting picture for Coastal Karnataka, suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to emerge as a major party in the region once again.

According to the survey, the BJP is projected to secure 17 out of the 21 seats in the region, one less than its 2018 tally. On the other hand, the Congress is predicted to win only just four seats in the region, gaining one seat as compared to its 2018 tally.

The exit poll findings indicate a significant disparity between the BJP and the Congress in the coastal areas of Karnataka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor