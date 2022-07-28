Suspect of Chicago mass shooting faces 110 new charges

Chicago, July 28 Robert Crimo III, the suspect in the mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Chicago's Highland Park suburb, is facing 110 additional criminal charges after a grand jury handed down an indictment.

Crimo, 22, already faced seven counts of first-degree murder for the shooting which claimed the lives of seven people, reports Xinhua news agency.

The indictment announced on Wednesday added an additional 14 counts of first-degree murder for a total of 21, Chicago Tribune reported.

The grand jury also indicted Crimo on 48 counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for each victim who was injured by gunfire when he used a high-powered rifle and fired more than 83 rounds from a rooftop overlooking the parade in downtown Highland Park.

The accused was arrested on the same day of the shooting.

Police said Crimo pre-planned the attack for several weeks and acted alone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor