Suspended Bengal BJP leader Majumdar joins Trinamool

Kolkata, March 8 In a major blow to the BJP, its West Bengal senior leader Joy Prakash Majumdar who was suspended from the party on disciplinary grounds joined the ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP leader will soon assume the charge of the Vice President of the party's state unit.

Earlier in the day, Majumdar had attended a meeting chaired by Banerjee at Nazrul Mancha.

On January 25, Majumdar and and party colleague Ritesh Tiwari were suspended from the party as part of disciplinary action for "indulging in anti-party activities publicly". The suspension letter also mentioned that the party was conducting an enquiry and they would remain suspended till the enquiry is over.

The letter of suspension came after Majumdar met Union Minister of State for Shipping Shanatanu Thakur just after the show cause letter was given to him and had a meeting with him for more than three hours. This didn't go down well with the top leaders of the state BJP unit. It was even more surprising because the party had given them a time of 15 days for their reply to the showcause but within 24 hours, they were suspended without even waiting for their reply.

