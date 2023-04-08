Suspicious Afghan man sneaks into Pak PM's house

Islamabad, April 8 A suspicious man sneaked inside the house of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif despite tight security arrangements at the residence of the chief executive of the country, which is a highly sensitive site, media reports said on Saturday citing sources.

The sources said that the security personnel deputed at the PM's house reportedly didn't know from where did the suspect enter, Geo News reported.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Islamabad Police and has been shifted to an unknown place.

The sources revealed that the suspect claims to be a resident of Afghanistan, and had made his way to the PM's house by passing through three different paths, Geo News reported.

They said that the CTD, police and other security agencies are interrogating the suspect.

