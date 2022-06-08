Swapna again alleges role of Vijayan, family in gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram, June 8 A day after naming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife and daughter, the prime accused in gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh on Wednesday again alleged the role of these people and said she has revealed only very little and more will be coming soon.

Speaking to media on Wednesday morning, Swapna said she has no political agenda or any personal agenda.

"I don't know about politics and I do not care who is ruling the state, then or now. I have given a statement under 164 of CrPC in the past but none came out. Allow me to live, it's difficult for me to live. Those ladies, who are wives and daughters including Kamala Vijayan (wife of Vijayan), Veena (daughter), are leading a luxurious life while I am suffering," said Swapna.

Regarding solar scam accused Saritha Nair, Swapna said she has not even said hello to her. "Even though we were both in the same jail at one point of time, I have not even said a hello to her. After she came out from jail, she was speaking to my mom and troubling her. I will say one thing, I am not such a character," she said.

Swapna went on to say that she was deeply hurt by the contents of the book written by M. Sivasankar (former principal secretary of Vijayan and top IAS official, who was also in jail for several weeks and is now out on bail).

"I will speak again as what I have said now is only very little."

When asked why she had not raised this issue before, Swapna said, in the past she had given one statement under Section 164 and then none knew it and so I decided to give it one more time, which I gave (Monday and Tuesday before a magistrate).

She dismissed comments that the RSS is behind her revelation and she is doing it because she is now employed with HRDS, an RSS-backed NGO.

"I do not even know how to say Sangh Parivar in full. See, I am now employed by them in the women's empowerment division and they have been here for 27 years and they don't need me.

"I am now getting a salary of Rs 40,000, while working with the government in the past I got in lakhs. They gave me that salary and used me and was exploiting me and after that they threw me out. I want the truth to come out and the involvement of Vijayan, his wife and daughter will all come out. I have been asked by the court not to speak out, but one day I will reveal everything. I have revealed very little so far," said Swapna.

Senior CPI-M leader and Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan said this new revelation is the work of the RSS.

"This is nothing but a conspiracy hatched by the RSS to defame, but people know who she is. We have told the CM that he should not waste his time in replying to all this, as this is nothing but muck. Right from the time this came out, people who saw have dismissed all this. We want a proper probe to be done, as such things should not happen again, where anyone can come and air anything," said Jayarajan.

Reacting to the statement of Swapna, two-time former Chief Minister and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy said, in a democracy, people have the right to know the truth and it should come out.

Meanwhile, the top brass of the CPI-M has decided to seek legal advice on how to tackle this.

There are reports that the central agencies like the ED and Customs which have already probed the case and yet to submit their report, are expected to apply for a copy of the fresh statement, which she gave under 164 CrPC to the magistrate.

The Congress-led opposition has announced that Vijayan should quit and has announced protests on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Opposition is also likely to target the Vijayan-led government in Kerala Assembly which is scheduled to begin later this month.

