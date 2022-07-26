Syria hands over family members of IS terrorists to Tajikistan

Damascus, July 26 Syria handed over a total of 146 Tajik nationals, who are family members of Islamic State (IS) terrorists, to their home country.

Zabidullah Zabidov, the ambassador of Tajikistan in Kuwait, was in Damascus on Monday to take the Tajik nationals, who had been accommodated in the al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, reports Xinhua news agency.

The al-Hol camp, which is run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), is known to be housing refugees, largely family members of foreign IS terrorists.

Zabidov said that the Tajik side had taken the necessary measures and arrangements for the return of the citizens to their country.

He hailed the cooperation and support provided by the Syrian authorities to secure the transportation of children and women from the al-Hol camp to the Damascus International Airport, from where they would fly home.

The process took place in cooperation between the Syrian Foreign Ministry and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor