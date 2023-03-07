Tamil Nadu Health Minister lauds govt doctors for successful pinhole surgery in brain

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday congratulated doctors at Omandurar Government Hospital in Chennai for conducting a rare surgery where a blood clot was successfully taken away by pinhole surgery in the brain.

While addressing the press conference at the hospital, he said "A patient named Pratap came to the hospital with a brain clot and paralysis. Doctors told him to immediately go for brain surgery. Within a few hours, Pratap was successfully discharged and now he is absolutely fine. I thank and congratulate the team of doctors".

"Since he was admitted at right time Dr Periyakarupan diagnosed him and did a pinhole surgery immediately where a blockage in the brain was removed and within a few minutes the patient started to move his hand and leg" Subramanian added.

He further mentioned the steps that need to be taken when a person faces such symptoms.

"Our Tamil Nadu Government has already introduced free surgery for paralysis and a blood clot in the brain. Blood clotting in the blood is regularly happening in youth. If anyone faces these symptoms just get admitted within 4 hours so that they can be cured," He said.

On the successful surgery of the patient TN Health Minister Ma. Subramanian took to Twitter and expressed his pleasure.

"Congratulations to Pratap (36) who was admitted for stroke at Omanturar Government Pannoku Hospital for successfully removing the blood clot from the blood vessels of the brain and saving him from stroke." TN Health Minister tweeted.

He appealed to the Tamil Nadu public to approach government hospitals and avail of benefits provided by the state government.

"This is the first time in India that a government hospital has done this kind of surgery. It is normally done in private hospitals where 6 to 8 lacks bills would have been paid. I appeal to TN People that if any symptoms are found then they should immediately approach the Government hospital and make use of the service where everything is free and good care is provided," He said.

He also appealed to the media to spread information among the public about their initiative related to free surgery for blood clots in the brain and paralysis cases.

"The state government's aim is to make sure health benefits reach everyone at right time so I appeal through media people to make the public aware of the use of government hospitals. There is less awareness among people that the government is doing free surgery for blood clots in the brain and paralysis," He said.

( With inputs from ANI )

