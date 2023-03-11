Teachers' scam: Arrested Trinamool leader sent to 3-day ED custody

Kolkata, March 11 Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Bandopadhyay, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with the multi- crore teacher's recruitment scam in West Bengal, was remanded to three-day ED custody by a special PMLA court here on Monday.

Although the ED counsel had made a plea for 14-day custody of Bandopadhyay, the principal nodal officer of Hooghly district Zilla Parishad, the judge granted remand till March 13.

Bandopadhyay on Saturday claimed that he has been framed in this matter and that it had been done purposefully by those who are already in judicial custody in relation to the multi-crore scam. However, he did not name anyone specific on this count.

Meanwhile, ED sources said that the agency has got definite proof that Bandopadhyay had direct links with Trinamool Congress legislator and the former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya, who is currently in judicial custody along with his wife and son for their alleged involvement in the recruitment scam.

The ED has recovered two identical list of candidates for primary teachers' recruitment, first from the residence of Bhattacharya and the second from the residence of Bandopadhyay.

In the two identical lists of 319 candidates, 20 are currently employed as primary teachers in different state-run schools. The investigating officers are considering summoning them for questioning to find out whom they paid the money to ensure their appointments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor