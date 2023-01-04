Teachers' scam: Calcutta HC directs service termination for 143 primary teachers

Kolkata, Jan 4 A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the termination of service of 143 primary teachers in different state-run schools in West Bengal on charges of procuring jobs illegally adopting unfair means or against some consideration.

Earlier last year, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered termination of services of 269 primary teachers on the same grounds. However, these teachers approached the Supreme Court claiming that the order was given without hearing them.

The apex court then directed the same single-judge bench to hear the arguments of these 269 primary teachers. It also directed these teachers to file affidavits on this count.

On Wednesday, 146 such teachers submitted their respective affidavits to Justice Gangopadhyay's bench. After the review of these affidavits, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the termination of services of all these 143 teachers.

He also directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to immediately stop payment of salaries to these 143 teachers.

Two teachers managed to retain their job, since it was observed by the court that these two candidates secured some additional marks because of some errors in the question paper for the written test for recruitment.

As of the remaining one candidate, his arguments will be heard again after further review of his affidavit and other related documents.

This is the second round of termination of service for the primary teachers by this single- judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Earlier on December 23 last year, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered the termination of services for 53 primary teachers.

