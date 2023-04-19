Teachers' scam: CBI freezes 10 bank accounts of arrested Trinamool MLA Jiban Krishna Saha

Kolkata, April 19 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has frozen ten bank accounts of Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, who has been arrested in connection with the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Sources said that the central agency sleuths have, so far, been able to track 12 bank accounts, of which four are in the name of the arrested MLA, three in his wife Togori Saha's name and the remaining five jointly held by the couple. "Out of these 12 bank accounts, ten have been frozen and the remaining two will be freezed shortly," said a CBI associate.

Of the 12 accounts traced by the CBI sleuths, eight are held with bank branches in Murshidabad district where Saha is the MLA from and the remaining are based out of bank branches in Birbhum district.

Sources said that in the next step, the officials of the bank branches where these accounts are being held will be summoned by the CBI sleuths for details of the debit and credit transactions from these accounts.

Meanwhile, CBI is currently questioning Saha on the sources of his funds for purchasing huge property in different parts of Birbhum district in forms of land, residential flats and oil mills among others. The CBI sleuths, sources said, were also quite intrigued on how the arrested MLA managed to procure such property at a registered price much lower than the prevailing market price of the same property.

In this connection, the sleuths have noticed s strange similarity of Sah's modus operandi with that of Trinamool Congress strongman and party's Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal, who is currently serving judicial custody at Tihar Jail in New Delhi in connection with the multi- crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

