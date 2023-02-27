Teachers' scam: CBI freezes 12 bank accounts of middleman Tapas Mondal

Kolkata, Feb 27 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal have frozen 12 bank accounts of Tapas Mondal, the middleman arrested in connection with the case.

Out of these 12 bank accounts, six are Mondal's personal bank accounts, whereas the remaining six are connected to the private Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) college, owned by him, sources said.

Mondal, an extremely close confidant of Trinamool Congress legislator and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya, is also the president of All Bengal Teachers' Training Achievers' Association (ABTTAA), an umbrella organisation of such private teachers' training institutes in the state.

Bhattacharya, along with his wife Satarupa Bhattacharya and son Souvuik Bhattacharya, is already serving judicial custody in connection with the multi-crore teachers' scam in the state.

CBI sleuths in association with their counterparts in Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the matter, will now examine the transaction details of these 12 accounts to track the money trail to find out whether and how the proceeds of the scam were routed through these accounts.

Mondal was arrested by the CBI sleuths on February 19 along with another middleman in the scam Niladri Ghosh in connection with the scam. After his arrest, Mondal told media persons that he did not find the reasons behind his arrest since he was one who was thoroughly cooperating with both CBI and ED in their process of investigation in the matter.

In fact, it was on the basis of the statements given by Mondal that ED sleuths arrested youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh for his alleged involvement in the scam.

Recently, Kuntal Ghosh named absconding middleman in CBI's suspect list Gopal Dalapati and his estranged wife Haimanti Ganguly in the conspiracy in diverting the proceeds of the scam.

