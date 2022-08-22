Teaching job aspirants hold protest in Patna, Tejashwi appeals for patience

Patna, Aug 22 Teaching job aspirants carried out massive protest in Patna on Monday, adding to the challenges of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The protestes, who passed the CTET and STET, were demanding that the new government issue notification for the 7th phase of recruitment.

Since job recruitment is a poll promise for Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the latter had announced 10 lakh jobs and 10 lakh employment opportunities from Gandhi Maidan on Independence Day, expectations are high at the moment.

The protesters assembled at the Dak Bunglow Chowk to protest against the government, with some accusing Tejashwi Yadav of not being different from other leaders and the parties, alleging that he had promised for the jobs at a time when he was an opposition leader and he is refusing after coming into power.

Police carried out a baton charge on the protesters, leaving several persons injured.

Patna ADM and duty magistrate K.K. Singh also allegedly hit an agitator who was holding the national flag with a baton, and above the hip, which is also an offence.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav said that job aspirants need to be patient for a few more days, as the recruitment process will start soon.

"We have a government of poor people and unemployment is one of the key agendas for us. I want to appeal to every youth to have some patience for a few days, the different departments including Education have been directed to prepare the policy for the recruitment. Teacher job aspirants are meeting with me every day. They do not need to do agitation.

"I was the advocate of recruitment and it is our top priority. It is on our list... the recruitment process will start soon," he said.

On the ADM's action, Tejashwi Yadav said: "I saw an officer hitting an agitator who was holding the national flag. It is extremely unfortunate and painful. I have talked to the Patna DM and asked him to constitute a team to investigate the incident and take action against the officer."

The ADM could be in deep trouble after he hit the national flag-holding protester. If he is found guilty of the offence, under the act prohibiting insults to the national flag, he should go to jail for three years followed by fines.

Singh, who was appointed as duty magistrate at Dak Bunglow Chowk on Monday to keep an eye on agitators, has also been asked by the inquiry committee to reply under what circumstances he initiated the baton charge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor