Tejashwi appeals to Bhumihars to support RJD in Bihar

Patna, May 3 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that if the Bhumihars and the Yadavs become united in Bihar, no one has strength to defeat them.

Addressing an event organised by the Bhuhar-Brahmin Ekta Manch (BBEM) in Bapu Sabhagar Patna on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, the younger son of Lalu Prasad said that he believes in walking together.

"In the last MLC election for the 24 seats, we gave five tickets to Bhumihar candidates and three of them managed to win the election. It indicates that if you take initiative toward us for the betterment of society and state, we always support you.

"The relations cannot sour or improve suddenly. We are not here to take your vote or do the politics of vote bank. We came here to win your trust," Tejashwi Yadav said.

His statement assumes importance keeping in view that the Yadav community was almost "anti-Bhumihar" in Bihar during the governments of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. At that time, the slogan "Bhura Baal Saaf Karo", referring to the generally brownish hair of Bhumihar, was quite common.

Citing present conditions, Tejashwi Yadav said: "At present, unemployment is at a massive level in all castes or communities. Bhumihar is a learned, intellectual and conscious community in Bihar. You are capable of removing unemployment and price rise from the state." Tejashwi said.

About the 2020 Assembly election, he said that the Mahagathbandhan had obtained 1 crore 56 lakh votes, which was 44 per cent and it was just 12,000 votes less than the NDA's share. "They have stolen the mandate last time. I have promised to the people of Bihar that if I become the Chief Minister of Bihar, I would give 10 lakh jobs with my first signature," Tejashwi Yadav said.

