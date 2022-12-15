Tejashwi comes out in full support of CM Nitish after Saran liquor tragedy

Patna, Dec 15 Facing criticism over the massive liquor tragedy in Saran, where the toll has reached 45, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday came in full support of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he renewed his onslaught on the BJP.

He asked BJP leaders about why they were silent when the Gopalganj liquor tragedy happened during the NDA government.

"They are demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but I want to point out that liquor deaths are higher in Gujarat compared to Bihar in the last 4 years. Are BJP leaders demanding resignation from the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country. Was the Chief Minister of Gujarat asked to give his resignation?

"When BJP was in power in Bihar, the brother of a minister of the party was caught for procuring liquor in his school. What happened then? BJP saved that minister. Our government neither saved nor framed anyone," he said.

"The behaviour of BJP legislators in the Bihar Assembly is not acceptable. They are not allowing the house's proceedings. I want to say that don't disturb the house," he said.

Earlier, BJP MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad said: "The way Nitish Kumar went angry was not acceptable. He was threatening us to destroy our careers. Nitish Kumar should apologise to the house for the rude behaviour. I have not seen a person who is holding the prestigious post of Chief Minister shouting in the house."

Alleging that the Chief Minister has "direct links" with the liquor mafia, Prasad said: "He is responsible for mass deaths in Saran liquor tragedy apart from administrative officials. People should register FIR against Nitish Kumar. We want his immediate resignation".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor