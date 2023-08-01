Tejashwi criticises ED for making 'wrong' claims on properties owned by Yadav family

Patna, August 1 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday criticised Enforcement Directorate (ED) for making ‘wrong’ claims on properties owned by the Yadav family.

“Any person can check online about property details. Attaching property is not new for us. First, the ED claimed that we have property worth Rs 9,000 crore. Then they said we have property worth Rs 600 crore but now the ED claims that we only have property worth 6 crore. Let us see with what figures they will come up in future,” Tejashwi said while interacting with media persons in Patna.

He said that his family also had a case related to the property attachment in the past as well.

On Monday, the ED had attached properties of Yadav family in Patna, Delhi and Ghaziabad locations.

On March 10, 2023, ED raided 15 places of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

