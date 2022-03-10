Tejashwi furnished incorrect data on MGNREGA in Assembly: Shravan Kumar

Patna, March 10 A day after Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav furnished data on MGNREGA in Bihar Assembly, Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar on Thursday claimed that the figures were "inaccurate" and aimed at misleading the people.

Soon after the allegation, the House witnessed a huge uproar with Tejashwi Yadav rising from his seat and challenging the minister's claims.

The figures pertaining to MGNREGA jobs are based on the data issued by the central government and is 100 per cent true, asserted Yadav.

"I am ready to challenge the claims of the cabinet minister. I don't know who has told him that my data is incorrect," Tejashwi asked.

The entire RJD members stood up in solidarity with their leader and protested against the minister leading to a chaos.

"The government has given false statements to mislead the people of Bihar. Shravan Kumar should apologise for the 'fake' statement he has furnished. I will not enter the house till he issues an apologetic statement," Yadav asserted.

On Wednesday, Tejashwi Yadav said that the 3 crore, 21 lakh, 77 thousand active job cards under the MGNREGA are available in the state and that 94 lakh 66 thousand are active workers.

Interestingly, the central government website says that only 14,590 persons were given 100 days jobs under this scheme last year.

As per MGNREGA scheme, respective governments should give at least 100 days' jobs to people who have registered their names in the scheme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor