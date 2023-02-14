Tejashwi meet Kejriwal to discuss opposition unity

Patna, Feb 14 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Tuesday to discuss various matters, including opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

An RJD spokesperson said that Tejashwi Yadav and Kejriwal discussed current social and political issues as well as state of the economy at the meeting at the latter's official residence.

"The two leaders also raised concerns over the BJP government which is putting the national assets in the hands of private players. Tejashwi Yadav appeared to all the people to work together to save the country," the spokeperson said.

The AAP has governments in two states - Delhi and Punjab - as well as some MLAs in Gujarat and Goa. Recently, Kejriwal was seen in Telangana with opposition leaders including state Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, and those of the Left parties.

