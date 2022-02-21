Tejashwi to challenge CBI court verdict on Lalu in HC

Patna Feb 21 Following the special CBI court that gave 5 years jail to Lalu Prasad, his younger son Tejashwi Yadav said that he will go to the High Court to challenge the verdict.

"Several scams have happened after fodder scam, but CBI, ED, Income Tax target find only one person. Is the CBI forgetting Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Lalit Modi and others?" Tejashwi said.

The special CBI court of Ranchi has given a 5-year jail term and imposed Rs 60 lakh fine to Lalu Prasad in the withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury in late 90s.

"Lalu Prasad had given the order to investigate the fodder scam but the authorities have sent him to jail. Many scams like the Srijan scam happened in Bihar. Hundreds of crores of rupees were withdrawn from the treasury but CBI, ED and income tax are not investigating those scams.

"After the decision, Lalu ji rightly said that he will never compromise with the BJP. Lalu Ji is the only leader raising his voice against the saffron party and RSS. He is not afraid of the BJP and the RSS. We are walking on the same path and will never fear them," Tejashwi said.

The BJP OBC Morcha National General Secretary and Bihar BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand, while reacting after the court sentenced Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam case, said: "This is the court's decision which we all should respect. Considering the age and health condition of the RJD chief, there is definitely sympathy but the court works on the basis of evidence. The BJP has fought continuously against the corruption of RJD, but in reality the Congress has internally vented its personal enmity with Lalu Prasad. The RJD may curse BJP for Lalu ji's condition but in reality it is the Congress which is responsible for his condition. The BJP fights political and ideological battles but does not indulge in personal enmity in politics. Tejashwi must be aware and should stay away from the conspiracy of Congress."

"The biggest face which exposed Lalu ji in the fodder scam is today a senior leader of his own party. It is not hidden from anyone that in the fodder scam case, it was the congress which initiated to register the case, file a charge sheet, ensure a CBI investigation and even sent him to jail. Court judgments are being pronounced on the basis of the judicial proceedings" Anand said.

