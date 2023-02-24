Tejashwi Yadav is future of Bihar: Shatrughan Sinha

Calling Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav as the "future of Bihar", Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday said that he is doing a good job.

Talking to ANI, Sinha said, "Tejashwi Yadav is doing a good job, he has gained lot of experience. He is seen as future of Bihar. For becoming CM or PM qualification not needed, one only needs support," he added.

He also called Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as 'successful leader'.

"Nitish is a successful leader and CM of Bihar. He is doing excellent work of bringing opposition together," he added.

The TMC leader also said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be a game-changer in 2024.

"You cannot ignore Rahul Gandhi as the PM face in 2024. The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was revolutionary. Also, Mamata Banerjee will be a game-changer in 2024," the veteran actor further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

