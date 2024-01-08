Telangana CM assures Coca-Cola of all support for its plant

Hyderabad, Jan 8 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday assured Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) of his government’s help and co-operation towards ensuring ease of doing business for the company.

A senior-level delegation of the HCCB led by Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief of Public Affairs, Communications, & Sustainability (PACS) met the Chief Minister and briefed him about their company's total investment of more than Rs 3,000 crore in Telangana.

This includes the ongoing greenfield project at Bandatimmapur of Siddipet district.

The HCCB delegation assured the Chief Minister of their commitment to continue to contribute towards the community development of the region.

In 2022, the HCCB had announced that it will set up a second factory in Telangana with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

It was announced that the plant for carbonated beverages, juices and water will come up at the Food Processing Park at Bandathimmapur in Siddipet district.

The state government has allotted 49 acres of land for the upcoming plant. The company planned to invest Rs 600 crore in the plant in the first phase and another Rs 400 crore in subsequent phases to take the total investment to Rs 1,000 crore in five years.

This will be the second bottling plant for HCCB in Telangana. This is expected to double the company’s manufacturing capacity to cater to the sales in the region for next 10 years.

