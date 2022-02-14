Telangana Cong leaders lodge police complaint against Assam CM

Hyderabad, Feb 14 The Congress party in Telangana on Monday filed complaints against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his derogatory comments on party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leaders at various police stations in the state lodged complaints against Sarma, demanding his arrest.

State Congress chief Revanth Reddy and other leaders lodged a complaint at Jubilee Hills police station against the Assam chief minister over his offensive comments. He demanded that the police book a criminal case against Sarma and arrest him.

The Congress leaders urged the police to book the Assam chief minister under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A and 505 for promoting enmity between different groups.

Revanth Reddy called Sarma's remarks an insult to the motherhood of every woman. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda should respond and sack Sarma immediately.

Reddy, who is also a member of Parliament was accompanied by senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Sampath Kumar and others.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief said the police merely issued an acknowledgement. He said the police should register a First Information Report (FIR) and take criminal action against Sarma.

On a call given by Revanth Reddy, Congress leaders in various districts lodged police complaints against the Assam chief minister.

The MP demanded that the state police send a special team to arrest Sarma. He said if no action was taken on their complaints in 48 hours, the Congress party will stage protests in front of the offices of police commissioners and superintendents of police.

On Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condemning his Assam counterpart's offensive remarks, Revanth Reddy said he should go beyond mere condemnation and act by asking police to take action against Sarma.

