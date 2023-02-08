Telangana DGP urged to take action against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 8 Legislators of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday urged Telangana's Director General of Police Anjani Kumar to take action against Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy over his remark about blowing up the chief minister's official residence.

Six members of the Legislative Council belonging to BRS met the DGP and submitted a written complaint against Revanth Reddy.

They demanded that the remarks of the Congress leader be viewed seriously and action be taken against him as per law.

MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, T. Arvind Rao, L. Ramana, Tata Madhu, Shambhipur Raju and D. Vital met the DGP at his office.

They slammed Revanth Reddy's remark that even if Maoists blow up the official residence of the chief minister with explosives it would be of little consequence as it was of no use to the people.

They wondered how a Member of Parliament could talk about blowing up government buildings.

Earlier, BRS leaders in Mulugu district filed police complaints against Revanth Reddy. The complaints were filed in Mulugu and Narasmpet police stations. The BRS leaders expressed the doubt that there could be a conspiracy behind Revanth Reddy's remarks.

The complainants alleged that the Congress leader gave a call to Maoists to blow up Pragati Bhavan as a conspiracy to endanger the life of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana Pradesh Congress committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy had made the controversial remarks on Tuesday in Mulugu district during his ongoing Hath Se Haath Jodo padyatra.

Revanth Reddy, who is also a member of Lok Sabha, alleged that Chief Minister KCR was indifferent to the woes of the people as he was barricaded by the walls of the Pragati Bhavan. He went on to add that even if Maoists blow up Pragati Bhavan, it would make no difference as it was of no use to the people.

"What use is a structure built with hundreds of crores when the chief minister is indifferent to the sufferings of the people as long as he is inside it? If it is of no use to the public," he asked.

